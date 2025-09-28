LONDON, Sept. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his visit to the United Kingdom. The Prime Minister met with several heads of government and business as well as investment leaders to deepen trade ties and create new economic opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.

In the face of rising global instability, Canada is focused on strengthening and diversifying international partnerships to build economic strength and resilience at home. During his visit, Prime Minister Carney met with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, and Iceland to deepen ties in trade and security – advancing collaborative action on critical global security priorities, including lasting peace in Europe, notably in Ukraine, and the Middle East. The Prime Minister also met with global leaders in investment and private capital to make the case for investing in Canada.

While in London, the Prime Minister attended the Global Progress Action Summit, where he joined other world leaders to share and advance policies that catalyse sustainable economic growth. They focused on action to ensure that workers are empowered and have the tools to thrive in this changing geopolitical landscape.

To conclude his visit, Prime Minister Carney attended the Women's Rugby World Cup final to cheer on Team Canada during their historic silver medal showing in the tournament.

Quote

"Canada has what the world needs and the values to which so many aspire. As we forge a new international rules-based system with our partners, Canada is well positioned to thrive. We will diversify our international partnerships, deepen our ties with reliable allies, and together, we will create powerful new economic opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

