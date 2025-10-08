OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded a working visit to Washington, D.C., including a meeting with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, at the White House to focus on key priorities in trade and defence.

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the progress achieved to date in building a new economic and security relationship between their nations. Canada currently has the best trade agreement of any U.S. trading partner, with 85% of Canada-U.S. trade now tariff-free, and our cooperation is further improving border security. The leaders identified opportunities for material progress in trade in steel, aluminium, and energy, and directed their teams to conclude this work in the coming weeks.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed pressing international priorities, including the conflict in the Middle East. The leaders observed two years since Hamas' brutal attack on October 7, 2023 – the deadliest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The Prime Minister thanked the President for his leadership in the Middle East, particularly his historic peace plan through which negotiations are underway between Israel and Hamas in Egypt.

The leaders also discussed opportunities to cooperate in defence and focused on their shared efforts to bolster Arctic security. The Prime Minister emphasised Canada's increased defence investments, our upcoming Defence Industrial Strategy, and the potential for further collaboration.

The Prime Minister met for dinner with the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, and the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, at their residence. They discussed a number of common priorities and the broader work to build a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States.

The Prime Minister met with the Chairman and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Jim Risch, the Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Senator Mike Crapo, to discuss Canada's economic and trade priorities, including the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). They discussed their shared goal of ensuring that the agreement continues to create economic growth and opportunities on both sides of the border. The Prime Minister also met with Senator David McCormick to discuss trade and economic priorities, as well as with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Business Roundtable, Joshua Bolten.

As Canada's new government continues to build a new economic and security relationship with the United States, our objectives are clear: protect Canadian workers and their families, reinforce the competitiveness of Canadian businesses, and build the strongest economy in the G7.

"President Trump and I know that there are areas where our nations can compete – and areas where we will be stronger together. We're focused on building these new opportunities to create greater certainty, security, and prosperity for our workers and businesses."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

