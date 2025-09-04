TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened Canada's Cabinet ministers and secretaries of State in Toronto for the fall Cabinet Planning Forum, where they focused on key missions and priorities for the next six months.

The Forum took place at a critical moment, as the U.S. fundamentally transforms its trade relationships – displacing workers, disrupting industries, and causing massive uncertainty.

Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger economy, one that strengthens our collaboration with reliable trading partners and allies around the world and is more resilient to global shocks. That is how the government can bring down costs and create greater certainty, security, and prosperity for Canadians.

At the Forum, the Ministry heard insights and perspectives on Canada's economic and security opportunities from both Canadian and international experts.

The Forum focused on the government's fall economic priorities, including fast-tracking nation-building infrastructure projects through the new Major Projects Office, getting the government back in the business of building affordable homes by launching Build Canada Homes, launching Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, and ensuring that workers and businesses in sectors most impacted by U.S. tariffs have the resources they need to retool and diversify their markets. The Forum also advanced the beginnings of Canada's preparations for the CUSMA review process.

Ahead of the 2025 Budget, the Ministry focused on ways to grow the economy sustainably and make life more affordable. They discussed the need to make substantial investments in priorities such as nation-building infrastructure, defence, and housing to catalyze private investment, while advancing efforts to modernize government so it operates more efficiently and delivers better results for Canadians.

