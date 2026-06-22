Prime Minister Carney announces the nomination of the Honourable Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the nomination of the Honourable Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Chief Justice Joyal's distinguished career spans more than 25 years on the bench. He has served as Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba since 2011. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he practised criminal law, constitutional law, and civil litigation in Manitoba. Throughout his career, he has worked to improve access to justice, modernise court operations, and advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Chief Justice Joyal is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal and the King Charles III Coronation Medal. In 2025, he was recognised as a Jurist of Robson Hall by the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law for his extraordinary service and commitment to the legal community.

This nomination seeks to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Sheilah L. Martin.

Quotes

"The Supreme Court of Canada is a pillar of our democracy, safeguarding the rule of law and the rights and freedoms that define our country. Throughout his career, Chief Justice Joyal has demonstrated the integrity, experience, and sound judgment that service on our highest court demands. I am confident that he will serve Canadians with distinction."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"The Supreme Court of Canada is the highest court in the land, and its decisions shape the laws, rights, and freedoms that affect people's lives across the country. Chief Justice Joyal has spent more than a decade leading the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba, where he has shown the experience, integrity, and sound judgment this role demands. His work to improve access to justice, modernise court operations, and advance reconciliation reflects a deep commitment to the fair administration of justice. He is an outstanding nominee to serve on Canada's highest court. I also thank Justice Sheilah L. Martin for her years of service to Canadians and her important contributions to the Supreme Court."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick facts

The Supreme Court of Canada consists of nine judges, including a chief justice. They are all appointed by the Governor in Council and must have been either a judge of a superior court or a member of at least 10 years' standing of the bar of a province or territory.

The Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments is an independent and non-partisan body that is convened for judicial appointments to the Supreme Court of Canada to provide merit-based recommendations to the Prime Minister.

From the applications received, the Advisory Board identified jurists of the highest calibre who were functionally bilingual and met the eligibility requirements for a Western Canada or Northern Canada seat, according to the convention of regional representation in Canada's highest court. They then submitted a shortlist to the Prime Minister for consideration.

Following today's nomination, members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights will participate in a special committee hearing to learn more about the selection process from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Sean Fraser, and the Chairperson of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments, Maureen McTeer.

A question-and-answer session will then be held with the nominee, as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability. Members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights and of the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs will be invited to attend. The session will be moderated by Anne Levesque, associate professor at the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law.

Biographical note

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]