Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of the Honourable Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Joyal was nominated by the Prime Minister on June 22, 2026, from a shortlist submitted by the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years on the bench, Justice Joyal most recently served as Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba. Throughout his career, he has worked to improve access to justice, modernise court operations, and advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Justice Joyal is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal and the King Charles III Coronation Medal. In 2025, he was recognised as a Jurist of Robson Hall by the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law for his extraordinary service and commitment to the legal community.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability, the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights held a special hearing on the nomination of Justice Joyal, who also participated in a question-and-answer session with parliamentarians.

Justice Joyal fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Sheilah L. Martin.

Biographical note

Quick fact

The Supreme Court of Canada consists of nine judges, including a Chief Justice. They are all appointed by the Governor in Council and must have been either a judge of a superior court or a member of at least 10 years' standing of the bar of a province or territory.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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