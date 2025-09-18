MEXICO CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The close and long-standing relationship between Canada and Mexico has created greater certainty, security, and prosperity for both nations. Now, as the world order changes rapidly, Canada and Mexico are elevating this partnership.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, alongside the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, launched a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to deepen ties between our countries and make North America the most competitive, dynamic, and resilient economic region in the world.

With the Canada-Mexico Action Plan as our roadmap, our countries will drive progress in strategic areas, particularly in shared prosperity, security, inclusion, and sustainability – advanced by frequent meetings at the leader and ministerial levels.

Key areas of co-operation include:

Prioritizing the development of long-term infrastructure, including ports, rail, and energy corridors.

Creating a new bilateral security dialogue to disrupt transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime.

Building more opportunities for trade and investment – from energy and infrastructure to critical minerals and agriculture.

Reinforcing climate and conservation co-operation to protect wildlife and freshwater systems.

To immediately move forward in priority sectors, Prime Minister Carney announced a new forthcoming trade mission to Mexico, led by the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, Dominic LeBlanc, and $9.9 million in funding for United Nations-led projects to support migrant integration initiatives in Mexico and combat the illicit production and trafficking of fentanyl.

As Canada, Mexico, and the United States prepare to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Prime Minister also announced that the Secretary of State (Sport), Adam van Koeverden, will serve as Canada's FIFA Sherpa. Mr. van Koeverden will work with his U.S. and Mexican counterparts to ensure a successful experience for spectators, both domestically and on the global stage. The World Cup is projected to create over 24,000 jobs and add $2 billion to the Canadian economy – with massive boosts to tourism, small businesses, hotels, and local communities.

Together, Canada and Mexico will intensify bilateral co-operation to strengthen supply chains, create high-paying careers, and ensure that our region remains secure, prosperous, and competitive.

"Canada and Mexico are entering a new era of co-operation. We are elevating our partnerships in trade, investment, energy, and security to create more opportunity for Canadian workers, expanded markets for Canadian businesses, and more certainty for Canadian investors, while making North America the most competitive and dynamic economic region in the world."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

In the context of the new Canada-Mexico Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Canada is investing: $5.5 million in a multi-agency UN project, led by the International Labour Organization, to support the integration of migrants and displaced people in Mexico . The project will improve job programs, strengthen access to work through improved services and training, and help build stronger communities. $4.4 million through the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to bolster Mexico's ongoing efforts to address the trafficking of illicit fentanyl, other synthetic opioids, and their precursors. This project builds on existing regional security programming to address the flow of synthetic opioids and other illicit narcotics.

is investing: From June 11 to July 19, 2026 , Canada will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and the United States .

, will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside and . The World Cup brings together 48 countries for 104 games across 16 cities. Canada will host 13 matches, including seven in Vancouver, British Columbia , and six in Toronto, Ontario .

