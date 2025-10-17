NIAGARA REGION, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing and more dangerous world, Canada is focused on what we can control. We are building our economy with major projects and millions more homes, we are empowering Canadians with lower costs and new opportunities to help you get ahead, and we are protecting our communities and our country. We cannot control what other nations do, but we can control what we build – and we are building Canada strong.

To build a stronger country, we must protect our sovereignty and secure our border. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced new measures from the upcoming Budget. To secure our border and keep our communities safe, Canada's new government will:

Hire 1,000 new Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers. These new officers will help crack down on the movement of stolen goods, illegal guns, and drugs, enforce import measures, and investigate unfair trade practices.

These new officers will help crack down on the movement of stolen goods, illegal guns, and drugs, enforce import measures, and investigate unfair trade practices. Increase the CBSA's recruit stipend for the first time since 2005 , raising it from $125 to $525 per week, to help attract and retain the next generation of highly trained border officers.

, raising it from $125 to $525 per week, to help attract and retain the next generation of highly trained border officers. Amend the Public Service Superannuation Act to ensure CBSA officers and other frontline first responders receive benefits that reflect the weight of their responsibilities. Steps to support stronger recruitment will include retirement options for such workers after 25 years of service to our country, regardless of age, without pension reductions. This change recognises their high-stress, high-risk roles and supports their long-term well-being. It would apply to frontline federal workers, including border services officers, parliamentary protection officers, search and rescue personnel, and both federal and territorial firefighters, paramedics, and correctional officers.

Hiring more qualified officers will help the CBSA expand its presence at key air, land, rail, and marine ports of entry, and strengthen enforcement against organised crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud, and terrorism.

From day one, the government has taken bold, decisive action – introducing the strongest border security legislation in Canadian history to crack down on gun trafficking and the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl. The government is rebuilding, rearming and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) – most recently by giving a long overdue pay raise to all CAF members. The government has also acted to confront the disturbing rise in hate and violent intimidation, and yesterday, the Prime Minister announced investments to hire 1,000 new Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel and toughen bail and sentencing measures for violent and repeat offenders.

With historic investments, bold action, and strong new legislation, Canada's new government is protecting our way of life. We are combatting crime, building safer communities, and empowering Canadians with the security they deserve.

Quotes

"The world is increasingly dangerous and divided, and as Canadians, we must look out for ourselves. That is why Canada's new government is relentlessly focused on protecting our border, our country, and our way of life. We're securing our sovereignty, combatting crime, and building safer communities. Together, we are building Canada strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canadians deserve to feel safe everywhere – where they live, play, and work. That's why we're increasing the number of CBSA officers to crack down on illegal drugs and guns entering our country. This action will shield Canadians from crime while strengthening our import measures to protect Canadian industries and workers. With Budget 2025, we are making our borders Canada strong."

-- The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"I have seen first-hand the excellent work done by the CBSA at our ports of entry. The agency's mandate is broad, and it is critical to our public safety, whether it is ensuring the smooth operation of our borders or acting as our country's first line of defence against crimes such as drug and weapons smuggling. The measures announced by the Prime Minister today will help give CBSA the resources it requires to do its job and keep our borders secure."

-- The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's Budget 2025 will be tabled in the House of Commons by the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

On October 8, 2025, the government introduced Bill C-12, the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act, to strengthen immigration and border security, protect Canadians, and keep our communities safe. The Bill reinforces the government's commitment to equipping law enforcement agencies with the right tools to keep our borders secure. It draws on the elements of Bill C‑2 to combat transnational organised crime, stop the flow of illegal fentanyl, crack down on money laundering, dismantle criminal networks, and improve the integrity of our immigration system.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]