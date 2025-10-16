ETOBICOKE, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing and more dangerous world, Canada is focused on what we can control. We are building our economy with major projects and millions more homes, we are empowering Canadians with lower costs and new opportunities to help you get ahead, and we are protecting our communities and our country. We cannot control what other nations do, but we can control what we choose to build – and we are building Canada strong.

Safe, resilient communities are the backbone of a strong Canada. They attract people, families, businesses, and investment, and enable greater certainty and prosperity. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced new measures today that will protect Canadians and keep our communities safe. Canada's new government will:

Strengthen Canada's Criminal Code to keep violent and repeat offenders out of our communities. Next week, the government will table legislation to amend the Criminal Code for crimes committed by violent and repeat offenders – those accused of serious crimes like violent auto theft, breaking and entering, human trafficking, violent assault, and sexual assault. The legislation will include the following amendments: Introducing reverse-onus bail for major crimes. Allowing consecutive sentencing so multiple crimes mean longer time behind bars. Imposing harsher penalties for organised retail theft. Restricting conditional sentences for a number of sexual offences.

Next week, the government will table legislation to amend the for crimes committed by violent and repeat offenders – those accused of serious crimes like violent auto theft, breaking and entering, human trafficking, violent assault, and sexual assault. The legislation will include the following amendments: Hire 1,000 Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) personnel. In Budget 2025, the government will invest $1.8 billion over four years to increase federal policing capacity across Canada to combat crime – including online fraud , money laundering, online child sexual exploitation, and organised criminal networks that threaten Canada's economic and national security. This funding will also go toward raising the RCMP cadet recruitment allowance to $1,000 per week and dedicating 150 new RCMP personnel to tackle financial crimes – targeting money laundering networks, organised crime, online fraud , and the recovery of illicit assets.

In parallel, Canada's new government is working with provinces, territories, and local law enforcement to address the root causes of crime. Enforcement alone is not enough. To truly make communities safer, we must make major investments to build affordable housing, support those struggling with mental health and addictions, and reinforce programs for at-risk youth. This work is being undertaken in partnership with provinces, territories, municipalities, and local law enforcement, because to be effective, our solutions must reflect the realities of the communities we serve.

From day one, Canada's new government has acted decisively to keep our communities safe – from cracking down on the cross-border smuggling of guns, fentanyl, and other drugs, to expanding border-security resources and investing in violence prevention programs. We have introduced legislation to combat the rise in hate and violent intimidation, including to protect individuals against Islamophobia and antisemitism. To build Canada strong, we will protect our communities, our border, our country, and our way of life.

Canada's new government will keep building stronger communities – by fixing ineffective policies from the past and building a safer future – with tough new laws, big new resources, and practical solutions. We will secure our border and our sovereignty, we will protect our communities and our way of life, and together we will build Canada strong.

"In Canada, you should be able to wake up, get in your car, drive to work, come home, and sleep soundly at night. When laws repeatedly fail to protect those basic rights, we need new laws. Canada's new government is taking decisive action to combat crime and build stronger communities – where Canadians can feel secure in their homes, safe in their neighbourhoods, and in control of their future."

-- The Right Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Today, we're taking strong action to keep Canadians safe. Through Budget 2025, we're making targeted investments to strengthen our justice system, give law enforcement the tools they need, and support communities in preventing crime. Every Canadian deserves to feel safe – in their home, on their street, and in their community."

-- The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Our government promised to strengthen bail and sentencing laws, and that's exactly what we intend to do. As attorneys general, Public Safety ministers, and Justice ministers meet in Kananaskis, our government is working closely with provinces, territories, and law enforcement to deliver reforms that give police and prosecutors stronger tools to keep violent offenders off our streets."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"We made a commitment to ensure the RCMP had the resources it needed to keep us safe. Today's announcement makes good on that promise. The 1,000 new RCMP personnel will boost federal policing and make our communities safer. The officers dedicated to fighting financial crimes will help combat money laundering and organised crime. And the increased cadet allowance will help the Mounties recruit the best candidates possible. These are significant investments in the safety of all Canadians."

-- The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

The Government of Canada's Budget 2025 will be tabled in the House of Commons by the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Federal policing is a core responsibility of the RCMP that is carried out in every province and territory in Canada, as well as internationally, to protect our country, its people, and its interests against the greatest domestic and international criminal threats.

Canada's criminal justice system is a shared responsibility of provinces, territories, and the federal government. The federal government is responsible for enacting criminal law, while provincial and territorial governments are responsible for the administration of justice. Provinces are responsible for conducting most bail hearings and enforcing bail conditions, as well as operating most remand facilities. Several provinces have recently taken steps to address the issue of repeat violent offenders.

