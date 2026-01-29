OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's First Ministers met in Ottawa, Ontario, to reaffirm their commitment to a unified Team Canada approach. They also advanced their coordinated work to build a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient Canadian economy.

First Ministers discussed the ongoing geopolitical situation, reiterating Canada's unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law. They affirmed that Canada stands with its NATO Allies and remains united in protecting Canada's sovereignty, including in the Arctic, and agreed to accelerate strategic investments in Canada's North.

First Ministers discussed immediate opportunities to further expand trade and investment relationships with international partners. First Ministers provided updates on their respective recent international trade missions. The Prime Minister noted that in the last 6 months Premiers have led 20 trade missions around the world. The federal government has signed twelve trade and security agreements across four continents – agreements that will catalyse massive new investment in our domestic industries, unlock new markets, and create tens of thousands of new high-paying jobs for Canadians.

First Ministers agreed on the importance of enhancing Canadian competitiveness, attracting foreign direct investment, and diversifying trade to double Canada's non-U.S. exports over the next decade. They agreed to enhance the coordination of their international efforts as they work together to promote new investments and grow Canada's economy. To this end, the Prime Minister is announcing the launch of a Team Canada Trade Hub. The Hub will enhance coordination of our trade diversification efforts and support provinces, territories and industry to do more business abroad and get more investment into Canada.

First Ministers also agreed to continue supporting Canadian sectors affected by tariffs, including softwood lumber, steel, aluminum, autos, seafood, canola, and pork.

The Prime Minister updated Premiers on plans for the upcoming joint review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The Prime Minister noted that Canada has the best trade deal with the United States. The federal government committed to continue to work with Premiers throughout the review process, including monthly meetings to keep provinces and territories updated.

First Ministers welcomed progress made to advance major nation-building projects that will strengthen Canada's economy and drive prosperity across the country. First Ministers agreed to continue working together to fast-track these projects, cut red tape and streamline project approvals based on the principle of one project, one review. They reaffirmed their commitment to reconciliation and their Duty to Consult Indigenous Peoples.

To help further drive Canada's competitiveness and ensure energy security, First Ministers agreed to actively work to build and modernise electricity systems to make them more sustainable, affordable, and interconnected, for Canadians in all regions – including in the North, the Arctic and in remote Indigenous communities. The Prime Minister noted the federal government will soon release a new electricity strategy and First Ministers agreed to work together toward a practical approach that respects each government's jurisdiction, to substantially increase affordable electricity supply while pursuing a net zero electricity grid by 2050. They agreed that federal financial support should recognise and consider past provincial and territorial investments.

First Ministers discussed recent accomplishments to strengthen internal trade, such as the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods and a Memorandum of Understanding on Interprovincial Trucking to get Canadian goods moving across the country.

Building off the recent IMF estimate that removing barriers to internal trade in Canada will achieve $210B in GDP gains over time, they underscored that building momentum is essential to building a more resilient and streamlined Canadian economy and unlocking Canada's full economic potential. The federal government will engage with provinces and territories where they identify areas of federal red tape that cause delays for major projects or economic growth. To that end, they stressed the need for progress on expanding the mutual recognition agreement to other sectors by the end of 2026 and to facilitate the interprovincial movement in the housing and construction sectors.

First Ministers agreed to work collaboratively to align practices and promote greater harmonisation for the approval of new building materials and prefabricated homes by the end of the year. They also agreed to advance labour mobility for regulated occupations by:

implementing credential recognition for tradespersons across the country through the use of digital verification by Spring 2027;

accelerating work to recognise priority health and safety requirements in the construction sector by Fall 2026.

First Ministers also agreed to work collaboratively to reduce trade barriers in food, agriculture and alcoholic beverages which will help lower the cost of food for Canadians.

First Ministers agreed on the fundamental need to protect Canadians and keep communities safe and discussed the recent actions by respective governments to enhance border and law enforcement capacity, to tackle financial crimes, such as extortion, and make consequential reforms to the criminal justice system, which will strengthen bail and sentencing laws, combat hate crimes, protect victims and survivors of crime, and reduce court delays. Premiers called on the Parliament of Canada to pass the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14) expeditiously. First Ministers acknowledged progress on these shared priorities and directed Attorneys General and Ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety to report back in Summer 2026 with a practical action plan that delivers real, visible improvement to community safety.

First Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to meeting regularly to engage on important developments.

