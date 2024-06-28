OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed Victor Boudreau as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for New Brunswick.

Mr. Boudreau has served the people of New Brunswick for more than 30 years. As a member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick, he was minister of several portfolios, including Finance, Economic Development, and Health. He is a proud Acadian and an active member of his community, who has volunteered with numerous organizations to improve the life of people in his province, including the Comfort Life Network and the Rotary Club of Shediac. Mr. Boudreau continues to serve his community as Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Shediac and as a member of the Association of Municipal Administrators of New Brunswick.

"Mr. Boudreau's experience in a broad range of portfolios will be a great benefit to the Senate. I am confident that he will continue to be a strong voice for New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy. It unites a diverse group of accomplished Canadians in service of their country. Created to counterbalance representation by population in the House of Commons, the Senate not only defends regional interests, it also creates a space for the voices of historically underrepresented groups like Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities, and women.

With today's announcement, there have been 82 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, all of them recommended by the Board.

Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

