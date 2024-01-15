OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that a state funeral will be held for the Honourable Ed Broadbent, who passed away on January 11, 2024.

The Honourable Ed Broadbent was a respected academic and politician who served Canadians in the House of Commons for almost 24 years. For 14 years, he was also the Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, guiding the party through multiple elections, helping shape our country's political landscape, and becoming a much-loved national figure. Mr. Broadbent was a Companion of the Order of Canada who was widely recognized for being a dynamic force for positive reform and a champion for disadvantaged persons around the world.

The state funeral will be held in Ottawa on January 28, 2024. It will give Canadians an opportunity to salute Mr. Broadbent's contributions to public life and offer their condolences. More details will be provided in due course.

Quote

"Canada is better off because of Ed Broadbent's selfless service. An advocate for equality and a champion for justice, his commitment to helping others never wavered. This state funeral will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to his incredible legacy – one that will, no doubt, continue to inspire generations of Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Fact

State funerals are public events held to honour and commemorate present and former governors general, present and former prime ministers, and sitting members of the Ministry. In addition, any eminent Canadian may be offered a state funeral at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]