OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Louise Imbeault as the new Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick.

Louise Imbeault is a respected journalist, a dedicated women's rights advocate, and a lifelong champion of the Acadian community. Throughout her distinguished career, she has played a crucial role in promoting Acadian culture across the world, notably through her work at Radio-Canada Acadie. She has long been an active member of her community and her contributions have earned her numerous recognitions, including the Order of Moncton, the Order of New Brunswick, and the Order of Canada.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Brenda Murphy, for her service to the people of New Brunswick and to Canada.

"I congratulate Louise Imbeault on her appointment as the new Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick. Her dedication to and leadership in the Acadian community is enduring, and I am confident she will continue to serve the people of New Brunswick with distinction in her new role."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws.

Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

