OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, will serve as Chief Government Whip.

Mona Fortier previously served as Deputy Government Whip. First elected in 2017, and re-elected twice, she has held various Cabinet positions, including President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance. Before entering politics, she worked as Chief Director of Communications and Market Development at Collège La Cité and managed her own strategic communications-consulting firm. Her community involvement has earned her various recognitions, including a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

As Chief Government Whip, Ms. Fortier will work as part of a diverse team to deliver real, positive change for Canadians, including making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good middle-class jobs.

Quote

"Mona Fortier is an experienced leader with a keen understanding of the issues that matter most to Canadians and the values that guide our work in their service. I know she will continue to be a great asset in this new role, as we work together to build a better Canada for everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Fact

Each recognized party in the Parliament of Canada has a whip. Among other duties, the whips ensure that enough Members are in the chamber for debates and votes, determine which committees Members will sit on, and assign offices and seats in the House of Commons. Whips also work with Members to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, Members' offices, and service to constituents.

