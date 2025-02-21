OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the parliamentary secretary team.

In their new roles, the parliamentary secretaries will support their respective cabinet ministers to make progress on the priorities that matter most to Canadians. They will engage directly with Canadians on key initiatives and represent the government at home and abroad. Their appointments are effective immediately.

The changes to the parliamentary secretary team are as follows:

Vance Badawey becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Jaime Battiste becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Chris Bittle becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Mike Kelloway becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Irek Kusmierczyk becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors Bryan May becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Yasir Naqvi becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Taleeb Noormohamed becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs (Canada-U.S.)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs (Canada-U.S.) Jennifer O'Connell becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety (Cybersecurity)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety (Cybersecurity) Marc G. Serré becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Terry Sheehan becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Ryan Turnbull becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Adam van Koeverden becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

The Prime Minister also welcomed the following new members to the parliamentary secretary team:

Kody Blois becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Julie Dzerowicz becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs and Latin America )

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs and ) Arielle Kayabaga becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business Viviane Lapointe becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety Tim Louis becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage Francesco Sorbara becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs

These new parliamentary secretaries will work to deliver real, positive change for Canadians. They join the following parliamentary secretaries remaining in their portfolio:

Paul Chiang , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Julie Dabrusin , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Peter Fragiskatos , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Lisa Hepfner , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Anthony Housefather , Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board

, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board Iqra Khalid , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue Annie Koutrakis , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of for the Regions of Marie-France Lalonde , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence Kevin Lamoureux , Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Stéphane Lauzon , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services James Maloney , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Rob Oliphant , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sherry Romanado , Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Randeep Sarai , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Maninder Sidhu , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Charles Sousa , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Vandenbeld , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Sameer Zuberi , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Our government is laser-focused on the issues that matter most to you and your family. With these additions to our strong team, we will create and protect Canadian jobs, build more homes, reduce emissions, make life cost less, and defend Canadian interests."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers.

The responsibilities of parliamentary secretaries generally fall into two broad categories: House of Commons business and department-related duties.

Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.

