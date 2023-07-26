OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the Ministry. The new Ministry, adding to a strong core economic team, is ready to deliver on what matters most to Canadians: making life more affordable for the middle class, growing the economy, and building a strong future for people from coast to coast to coast.

Building on the work done since 2015 to invest in Canadians and to strengthen the middle class and those working hard to join it, the team will continue to move forward on housing and putting more money back in families' pockets. To deliver a better future for everyone, the team will also continue to fight climate change and walk the shared path of reconciliation.

The changes to the Ministry are as follows:

Anita Anand becomes President of the Treasury Board

becomes President of the Treasury Board Marie-Claude Bibeau becomes Minister of National Revenue

becomes Minister of National Revenue Bill Blair becomes Minister of National Defence

becomes Minister of National Defence Randy Boissonnault becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Jean-Yves Duclos becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement

becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement Sean Fraser becomes Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

becomes Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Karina Gould becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland becomes Minister of Health

becomes Minister of Health Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of International Development

becomes Minister of International Development Gudie Hutchings becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Kamal Khera becomes Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

becomes Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Dominic LeBlanc becomes Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

becomes Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Diane Lebouthillier becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Lawrence MacAulay becomes Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

becomes Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marc Miller becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Mary Ng becomes Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

becomes Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Seamus O'Regan Jr. becomes Minister of Labour and Seniors

becomes Minister of Labour and Seniors Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Carla Qualtrough becomes Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

becomes Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Pablo Rodriguez becomes Minister of Transport and will continue to serve as Quebec Lieutenant

becomes Minister of Transport and will continue to serve as Quebec Lieutenant Harjit S. Sajjan becomes President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

becomes President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Pascale St-Onge becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage

becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The Prime Minister also welcomed the following new members to the Ministry:

Gary Anandasangaree becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Terry Beech becomes Minister of Citizens' Services

becomes Minister of Citizens' Services Soraya Martinez Ferrada becomes Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

becomes Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of for the Regions of Ya'ara Saks becomes Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

becomes Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Jenna Sudds becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Rechie Valdez becomes Minister of Small Business

becomes Minister of Small Business Arif Virani becomes Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

These new ministers will work with all members of Cabinet to deliver real, positive change for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. They join the following ministers remaining in their portfolio:

Chrystia Freeland , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance François- Philippe Champagne , Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Steven Guilbeault , Minister of Environment and Climate Change

, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Patty Hajdu , Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Marci Ien , Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Mélanie Joly , Minister of Foreign Affairs

, Minister of Foreign Affairs Filomena Tassi , Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Dan Vandal , Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

In light of Minister Gould's recent news about an upcoming parental leave starting this winter, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Chief Government Whip, will serve as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons until her return. During this time, Deputy Government Whip Ruby Sahota will serve as Chief Government Whip.

Quote

"We are ready to keep delivering on the things that matter most to you – making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good jobs for the middle class. We have the right team, made up of accomplished people who reflect the diversity and talent of our country. Together, we will keep building a strong future for the middle class, and for all Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Since 2015, the Ministry has made real progress for the middle class and those working hard to join it – from lifting almost half a million children out of poverty with the Canada Child Benefit to delivering on our promise of $10 -a-day child care.

-a-day child care. With the changes announced today, the Ministry retains a total of 38 ministers, in addition to the Prime Minister. In keeping with the precedent set in 2015, there is an equal number of women and men.

The Cabinet is the central decision-making forum in government, responsible for its administration and the establishment of its policy. Its members are each responsible for individual portfolios or departments.

