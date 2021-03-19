Prime Minister announces changes to parliamentary secretaries

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the team of parliamentary secretaries.

Over the past year, parliamentary secretaries have worked closely with their respective Cabinet ministers to support Canada's ongoing COVID-19 response – from securing vaccines to helping Canadians pay their bills and put food on the table, and ensuring businesses keep their doors open.

These parliamentary secretaries are newly appointed, taking on new responsibilities, or staying in their current portfolio.

The parliamentary secretaries are as follows:

Will Amos remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science) Gary Anandasangaree remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rachel Bendayan remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Chris Bittle becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pam Damoff remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services Ali Ehsassi remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Innovation and Industry)

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Innovation and Industry) Neil Ellis remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Greg Fergus becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government Andy Fillmore remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance Anthony Housefather remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour Gudie Hutchings remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Yvonne Jones remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs Irek Kusmierczyk remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Kevin Lamoureux becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen's Privy Council for and to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Stéphane Lauzon remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors Joël Lightbound remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Steven MacKinnon remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Soraya Martinez Ferrada becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport Jennifer O'Connell becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health Rob Oliphant remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Darrell Samson remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Peter Schiefke becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Serré becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources Maninder Sidhu becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Francesco Sorbara remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue Adam van Koeverden remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) Anita Vandenbeld remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence Adam Vaughan remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing)

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing) Arif Virani remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

The parliamentary secretaries responsible for assisting the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages are as follows:

Larry Bagnell remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency) Terry Beech becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Élisabeth Brière remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec )

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of for the Regions of ) Terry Duguid remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency) Darren Fisher becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency) Marie-France Lalonde becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages) Terry Sheehan remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor)

This team brings diverse skills and perspectives, and a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles. Alongside their ministers, they will continue to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to make sure people, communities, and businesses get the support they need to get through the global COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we will work to create jobs, grow the middle class, strengthen our economy, and build back better from this crisis.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing parliamentary secretaries for their hard work and service over the years.

Quote

"Parliamentary secretaries support ministers to deliver real, positive results for Canadians. I am confident that this team's dedication, skills, and experience will help us continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, keep Canadians safe and supported, and build a more resilient Canada for everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers. They are an important link between ministers and Parliament, working closely with their colleagues to deliver results that benefit Canadians. They also help advance government legislation, engage directly with Canadians on key government initiatives, and represent the government at home and on the international stage.

Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.

The Guide for Parliamentary Secretaries was released publicly for the first time in January 2016 . It provides them with key information about their role and responsibilities within Canada's system of responsible parliamentary government, and outlines the rules and policies that relate to their work as parliamentary secretaries.

