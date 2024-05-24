Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Catherine Blewett, currently Secretary of the Treasury Board, becomes Senior Official, Privy Council Office, effective June 3, 2024.

Bill Matthews, currently Deputy Minister of National Defence, becomes Secretary of the Treasury Board, effective June 3, 2024.

Stefanie Beck, currently Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, becomes Deputy Minister of National Defence, effective June 3, 2024.

Lawrence Hanson, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, becomes Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, effective June 3, 2024.

The Prime Minister also announced the reappointment of Ron Hallman as President and Chief Executive Officer of Parks Canada, effective August 28, 2024.

Finally, the Prime Minister took this opportunity to congratulate Catherine Blewett on her upcoming retirement from the Public Service. He thanked her for her dedication and service to Canadians throughout her career and wished her all the best in the future.

