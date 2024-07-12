Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Sandra McCardell, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, International Affairs Branch, Environment and Climate Change Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, effective July 22, 2024.

John Moffet, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Environmental Protection Branch, Environment and Climate Change Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, effective July 22, 2024.

Mark Schaan, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategy and Innovation Policy Sector, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Artificial Intelligence), Privy Council Office, effective July 29, 2024.

The Prime Minister took this opportunity to thank David Vigneault for his dedication and service to Canadians as Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and wished him all the best in the future.

