OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Paul Halucha, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Clean Growth), Privy Council Office, will serve concurrently as Deputy Minister of Public Lands and Housing, effective April 15, 2024.

Annie Boudreau, currently Assistant Secretary, Expenditure Management Sector, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Comptroller General of Canada, effective April 15, 2024.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Roch Huppé, former Comptroller General of Canada, on his retirement from the Public Service. He thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians throughout his career and wished him all the best in the future.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]