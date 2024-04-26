OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Sony Perron, currently President of the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will serve concurrently as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, effective May 6, 2024.

Andrew Brown, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, effective May 6, 2024.

Brigitte Diogo, currently Deputy Commissioner of the Canada Revenue Agency, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Transport, effective May 6, 2024.

Jean-François Fortin, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Justice, becomes Deputy Commissioner of the Canada Revenue Agency, effective May 6, 2024.

Samantha Maislin Dickson, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Public Safety, Defence and Immigration Portfolio, Department of Justice Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Justice, effective May 6, 2024.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]