OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a change to the Ministry:

Steven MacKinnon becomes Minister of Labour and Seniors.

In his previous role as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Minister MacKinnon accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners to pass legislation. He has advanced progress on health care, affordable housing, organized labour, and climate action – and has steered the government's work to make life better for Canadians.

Minister Karina Gould will resume her role as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons upon her expected return from parental leave at the end of July.

