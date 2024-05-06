Canada Post receives regulatory approval to raise postage rates

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post's proposed postage rate increase takes effect today. For stamps purchased in a booklet, coil or pane, which represent most stamp sales, the rate increases by seven cents, to 99 cents per stamp. The price of a single domestic stamp increases to $1.15, up from $1.07.

Prior to these changes coming into effect, domestic letter mail rates increased twice over the last decade (five cents in 2019 and two cents in 2020), with the last major pricing change made on March 31, 2014.

Canada Post understands the importance of the delivery service it provides and works to minimize the impact of price changes on all customers, ensuring any increases are fair and reasonable.

Regulatory approval of new rates

Changes to Canada Post's regulated letter mail rates are made according to the regulatory process outlined in the Canada Post Corporation Act. The proposed rate changes were published in the Canada Gazette in February 2024 and received final regulatory approval in April. As an organization funded by revenue from the sale of its products and services, not taxpayer dollars, rate changes are a reality.

Canadians can continue to use their Permanent™ stamps, which will always be accepted at the current domestic postage price. The rate changes also affect other products, including U.S., international letter-post and domestic Registered Mail™ items. Commercial price changes, also effective today, correspond to the regulated letter mail rate increase.

