Prevost Celebrates 100th Anniversary in Toronto

Event Features Hand-built Replica of First Coach

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- To mark its 100th year, Prevost, a premiere motorcoach manufacturer, is hosting a special event on April 18 for employees and customers at its service center at 7655 Tranmere Drive. Mississauga, Ontario L5S 1L4 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. Prevost representatives will attend the event and are available for interviews.

The celebration will feature a multi-media historical journey that covers the founding of Prevost and traces the company's growth and innovation through the decades. The event also includes a special visit by "Clarisse," a replica of the very first Prevost coach Eugène Prevost ever built.

Prevost has facilities throughout Canada and the United States, is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches.

Media are invited to attend the event and should register with Mathieu Claise, [email protected]. Additional background, media materials and images are also available.

To learn more about Prevost's 100 years, follow Clarisse on her journey and purchase Prevost 100th anniversary gear, visit prevostcar.com .

About Prevost

