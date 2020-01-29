Prevention Best Defense Against Coronavirus and Other Disease Outbreaks

"Helping our customers maintain healthy, productive facilities is core to what we do," said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. "Whether they face unique challenges such as a specific outbreak, are working to minimize absenteeism through cold & flu season or simply to maintain a healthy environment year round, we play a vital role in providing them with best-in-class products and training in sanitizing and disinfecting techniques."

Bunzl Canada offers a wide range of cleaning and hygiene products, tools and equipment as well as a comprehensive line of head-to-toe personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, eye protection etc. The company supports their industry-leading products with training and education to facilities in healthcare, high traffic venues, educational settings and other commercial facilities across the country. It has created a resource page in response to rising levels of concern surrounding potential Coronavirus outbreaks where customers can access information provided by manufacturers on specific products and their applications. It will also re-launch its outbreak prevention webinar series on February 6, 2020.

In addition to education and thought leadership, Bunzl Canada has a history of innovation in cleaning and hygiene, including its exclusive Clorox® Total 360® electrostatic disinfecting system and WandaNEXT™ smart restroom monitoring application.

"Sourcing innovative products and technology is a key focus for our business," said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Bunzl Canada. "We continually look for new ways to help our customers improve cleaning program effectiveness, safeguard the health of their employees and protect the environment."

For more information please visit www.bunzlcanada.ca/contact-us.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, safety supplies, food and retail packaging, and industrial supplies that keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

SOURCE Bunzl Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Direct: (289) 266-1209, Cell: (905) 630-3749, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.bunzldistribution.com

