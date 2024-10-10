Prével and TGTA are officially launching the construction of the Lacey Green Village in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - At noon today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place in the heart of Kirkland, attended by Mayor Michel Gibson, Councillor for Lacey Green West Domenico Zito, Councillor for Timberlea Mike Brown, Councillor for Saint-Charles Paul Dufort, Councillor for Lacey Green East Stephen Bouchard, Prével President Laurence Vincent, and TGTA Partner Martin Galarneau. This event marked the official start of construction on a significant residential project. The development aims to blend simplicity with elegance, creating an exceptional living environment tailored to the needs of all generations. Known for its innovative and quality-focused developments, Prével is once again dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.

Over the past few months, the teams of the different partners have worked together to present a project that meets the needs of Kirkland and the expectations of the citizens of the area.

Beginning of the construction

The site preparation began a few days ago and today marks the official launch of the infrastructure work, with the first connections of the aqueduct to the project's new street. The work will continue with the installation of other essential infrastructures and will continue until the end of 2025.

The Lacey Green Village Project

Located in a strategic area near the REM, this project is a model of sustainable development, offering a friendly environment. Eventually, 950 housing units (condos and rentals), 111 townhouses and 47 lots for single-family homes will be built on this vast field located near all services.

The project pays particular attention to adapting the heights of the buildings, ensuring a balanced and respectful integration into the Kirkland landscape. From sustainable construction to efficient water management to the electrification of parking infrastructures, every aspect has been designed to enrich the daily lives of the residents. The profusion of greenery, essential to their designed principles, reinforces this friendly neighbourhood, giving the project a calming character, in perfect harmony with the surrounding nature.

The Lacey Green Village was designed to encourage interaction between generations and residents. Here, diversity is upfront welcoming couples, families and people of all ages. The community that will build itself encourages exchanges in a secure environment. For more information, visit the project's website: https://www.villagelaceygreen-prevel.ca/en/

Quotes

"The City of Kirkland is delighted to welcome the Lacey Green Village Project, a remarkable collaboration not only between the city and developers but also with engaged citizens who contributed their ideas and helped shape a shared vision for the project. This partnership plays a vital role in building the future of Kirkland." - Michel Gibson, Mayor of Kirkland.

"Lacey Green Village is designed to foster connections across generations, encourage shared experiences, and provide an outstanding quality of life. In partnership with TGTA, we have poured our passion and expertise into this project to ensure that sustainability and residents' well-being are part of everyday life. Watching this area become a hub of vitality and renewal for Kirkland is our greatest pride." - Laurence Vincent, President of Prével.

"We are thrilled to begin construction on Lacey Green Village, a project we have passionately developed alongside Prével. This launch represents a significant milestone in realizing our shared vision: to create a living environment that seamlessly blends sustainability, innovation, and harmony with nature. We are confident that this project will meet residents' expectations and enrich the Kirkland community for years to come." - Martin Galarneau, Associate at TGTA.

About Prével

Founded more than 45 years ago, Prével is a company recognized for its expertise in real estate development and mainly carries out large-scale mixed projects in the central neighbourhoods of the Greater Montreal. Prével's mission is to create living environments that are good to live in and that contribute positively to the neighbourhoods in which they are located. A supporter of home ownership, sustainable development, including urban agriculture and active transportation, local commerce, innovation and urban development, the developer is also committed to the revitalization of several neighbourhoods, while creating unique, open and inclusive environments. Thanks to its collaborative work with the various communities, Prével has carried out many projects that have had a positive impact on the city's growth and its built heritage.

About TGTA

With over 30 years of experience, TGTA has established itself as a key player in real estate development in Montreal. Specializing in the creation of innovative and sustainable urban projects, the company designs spaces that harmoniously integrate into their environment while meeting the aspirations of local communities. Always seeking a balance between development and respect for the urban ecosystem, TGTA emphasizes the integration of ecological solutions, the promotion of active transportation, and the support of local commerce. Each project is designed to improve the quality of life for residents and contribute to the vitality of neighborhoods. In close collaboration with local stakeholders, TGTA has already completed more than 7,000 housing units, as well as major residential and commercial projects that have transformed the Montreal landscape. Committed to inclusivity and sustainability, the company actively participates in urban revitalization, creating dynamic environments that enrich the metropolis.

