PRETZEL CRUST IS BACK APRIL 7--NOW WITH A CHEESY TWIST! LITTLE CAESARS® UNVEILS STUFFED PRETZEL CRUST PIZZA

OAKVILLE, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Back by popular demand, Little Caesars is bringing back the iconic Pretzel Crust Pizza and this time, it's bringing an irresistible twist—Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza.

This time around, Little Caesars is giving guests even more options to help ensure their Pretzel Crust Pizza is exactly what they want. As always, the beloved Pretzel Crust Pizza features a flavourful, soft pretzel outer edge crust, topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, pepperoni, a blend of Asiago and Parmesan cheese, and a blend of 100% Canadian shredded cheese, finished with a sprinkle pretzel salt for that perfect salty crunch.

But the real game-changer? Fans can now opt for the Stuffed Pretzel Crust, filled with gooey, melted, 100% Canadian cheese baked right into the crust for an even more indulgent pizza experience. Guests can also now replace the cheese sauce with the timeless taste of traditional marinara.

"We heard our fans loud and clear—they wanted Pretzel Crust back, and we knew we had to take it up a notch," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "With the new Stuffed Pretzel Crust, we're allowing guests to choose their ultimate cheesy, salty, and savory experience."

National Pretzel Day Deal

Leading up to National Pretzel Day, Canadians can celebrate with a *$5 Medium Pretzel Crust on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025. This deal is available all day on April 23rd for walk-in restaurant purchases only, and a **$9.99 Medium Stuffed Crust online only on Saturday, April 26, 2025—so mark your calendars!

The classic Pretzel Crust is available from April 7 – June 22, Hot-N-Ready from 4-8pm and online, along with the Stuffed Pretzel Crust available in-restaurant upon request and online.

*$5 Medium Pretzel Crust Pizza offer is valid only on April 23, 2025, at participating restaurants across Canada and is not available for online or 3rd Party Delivery orders. Not applicable on Medium Stuffed Pretzel Crust. Limits per customer may exist, and while supplies last. Check your local restaurant for more details. In-store only.

**$9.99 Medium Pretzel Crust Pizza is valid only on Saturday April 26, 2025, online only with promo code PRETZELDAY at participating restaurants across Canada and is not available in-restaurant or 3rd Party Delivery orders. Not applicable on any other Stuffed Crust Pizza.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has locally owned and operated restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces. For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

