Little Caesars® Heats Up Development Efforts in Ontario with the Opening of New Express Restaurant in Mississauga

Leading Fuel and Convenience Retailer BG Fuels Launches First Little Caesars Franchise on November 8

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, is celebrating its 55th year of franchising in Canada by accelerating its development efforts across target markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, and opening new locations with ambitious franchise groups. Today, the company announced it is debuting an express restaurant in Mississauga on November 8. Located at 2330 Battleford Road in the Waypoint Convenience store located in the Mobil fuel station, Little Caesars is making it easier than ever for anyone on the go to enjoy the company's iconic menu offerings, including HOT-N-READY® pizza, Caesar Wings™ and Crazy Bread®.

The first 100 guests in line at the grand opening will receive a free pizza*. Additional offers will be available for the first 300 guests, including a coupon for a $5 Classic Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza to use on their next visit to Little Caesars, as well as an Esso/Mobil Fuel Discount Card offering a $0.05 per liter discount on fuel for up to 50 liters at Esso™ and Mobil™ gas stations. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Spearheading the operations of the new express location is BG Fuels, a leading fuel and convenience retailer in Canada that operates almost 250 locations nationwide under the Mobil™, Esso™, and Waypoint Convenience® brands. This collaboration between the two brands marks BG Fuels' first Little Caesars, with plans to explore additional express locations in the near future.

"The synergies between our companies have been clear from the beginning and one of the main reasons we knew this partnership was a natural fit," said Thea Bourne, Partner Marketing Manager at BG Fuels. "Many people that come into the gas station are looking for a quick bite that'll satisfy their cravings – or those of their families – while running errands. With Little Caesars commitment to providing big flavor in every bite and using only high-quality ingredients, our customers will be just as excited about our partnership with the brand as we are."

As Little Caesars continues to grow its footprint across Canada, the company is keen on providing franchisees flexible options to choose from that best meets their community's needs and preferences. Among those is Little Caesars express, which is designed to operate in as little as 450 square feet and requires no more than two employees at a time. Leveraging the gas station's point of sale system and the brand's efficient operating model, companies like BG Fuels are able to keep operating costs low and margins high in these types of buildouts.

"We know there's high demand for our brand across a variety of markets and venues, including gas stations and convenience stores," said Kevin Winters, Franchise Development Manager at Little Caesars. "With BG Fuels' industry leadership and commitment to delivering an unmatched guest experience, we are confident this partnership is the start to many great things to come in the future."

The Little Caesars express will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to join its team across Canada, including British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. For more information, interested candidates can visit https://littlecaesarsfranchise.ca/.

*Free Pizza Offer - The offer is only available in-store at the following location: 2330 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 3K6. The offer is only available on November 8th starting at 11 AM and ending once all pizzas have been claimed. The first 100 guests will enjoy a Free Medium Classic Pizza (Pepperoni or Cheese). No purchase is necessary. Limit one free pizza per guest. ©2024 LCE, Inc.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.ca and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

About BG Fuels

BG Fuels is a Canadian retail fuel station operator with a national network of almost 250 Mobil™, Esso™, and Waypoint Convenience® outlets. The company prides itself in the safe and reliable operation of high productivity assets that provide superior customer value.

BG Fuels is the largest Mobil™ branded retailer in Canada and has exclusive rights to develop new retail fuel stations at Loblaw Companies Limited grocery properties across country. The majority of its Mobil™ stations are adjacent to familiar grocery banners like Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Maxi, Provigo, and Fortinos. Through this Loblaw relationship, BG Fuels is able to offer the highest point earn rate on fuel of the industry leading PC Optimum™ loyalty program.

The company owns the Waypoint Convenience® brand, which is a new convenience store concept focused on the importance of exceptional customer service in a clean and fresh space that makes customers feel good. Locations feature unique Canadian products that are difficult to find outside of their home regions and a look and feel that stands out in the convenience store space.

In November 2023, BG Fuels was acquired by Dave Armstrong and Andrew Armstrong, who also own Global Fuels, another Canadian branded wholesaler that supports a dealer fuel station network of almost 250 Mobil™ and Esso™ branded locations.

For more information about our brand, locations, and more, please visit our website www.bgfuels.com.

Contact:

Andrea Mazzola

[email protected]

SOURCE Little Caesars Canada