QUÉBEC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Héma–Québec participates in the public hearings of the Committee on Health and Social Services of the Assemblée nationale du Québec, which has the order of initiative to look into ways to facilitate organ and tissue donation, notably the adoption of presumed consent.

"As the organization responsible for the collection, processing, and distribution of human tissues for grafting within the province, Héma-Québec commends the initiative of the members who are seeking to improve the organ and tissue donation system in Québec. Currently, in Québec, such donations are based on the consent given either by the donor during their lifetime or by their loved ones after death. Therefore, moving to presumed consent would be a major paradigm shift," stated Dr. Marc Germain, Vice-President of Medical Affairs and Innovation at Héma-Québec.

Here is a summary of Héma-Québec's main thoughts and recommendations about presumed consent:

Héma-Québec has no objection to the implementation of a presumed consent to organ and tissue donation model. However, it should be noted that the introduction of such models in other international jurisdictions have not proven to increase the number of donations. A change in the consent model may even pose a threat to the public's full confidence if it is not well supported by additional measures and significant resources.





However, it should be noted that the introduction of such models in other international jurisdictions have not proven to increase the number of donations. A crucial aspect in establishing a donation system based on presumed consent is the creation of a single, centralized registry which would enable citizens to express their refusal to donate if they wish. This registry would have to be widely known by the public and as easy to access and update at any time. The credibility, viability, and responsiveness of a donation system based on presumed consent relies on the implementation of a robust registry in which the public has full confidence. Héma-Québec is of the opinion that–even in a model where consent is explicitly given–the various consent registries currently used in Québec should be integrated into a single unified system.





which would enable citizens to express their refusal to donate if they wish. This registry would have to be widely known by the public and as easy to access and update at any time. The credibility, viability, and responsiveness of a donation system based on presumed consent relies on the implementation of a robust registry in which the public has full confidence. Héma-Québec is of the opinion that–even in a model where consent is explicitly given–the various consent registries currently used in Québec should be integrated into a single unified system. The potential donor referral processes from the hospitals and other organizations involved should be improved. From 2015 to 2022, between 4% to 11% of all deaths were reported to Héma-Québec, which is below the Canadian average (18.4% in 2020). Given that approximately 40% of the deceased are eligible for tissue donations, it is clear that many potential donors are simply not referred to Héma-Québec.





From 2015 to 2022, between 4% to 11% of all deaths were reported to Héma-Québec, which is below the Canadian average (18.4% in 2020). Given that approximately 40% of the deceased are eligible for tissue donations, it is clear that many potential donors are simply not referred to Héma-Québec. Héma-Québec reiterates the need to inform the public as well as health care professionals about organ and tissue donation through ongoing education and awareness campaigns as well as frequent targeted reminders to the public.

Héma-Québec's Human Tissue Bank is the largest human tissue bank in Canada, with the highest volume and variety of transplants available; the main transplanted tissues are bones, heart valves, tendons, and corneas. As of fall 2024, under the new mandate given to it by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, Héma-Québec will provide the full supply of human tissues to Québec's hospitals.

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,600 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, stem cells, mother's milk and human tissues, as well as thousands of blood drive volunteers. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

