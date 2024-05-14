MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Prestilux, a frontrunner in beauty brand development, is awarded as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This esteemed recognition underscores Prestilux's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and business strategy.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world class businesses. By joining the ranks of this year's winners, Prestilux distinguishes itself particularly in the category of successful business strategy.

"Receiving this title is a mark of pride and success for our entire team", says with enthusiasm Marie Farel, President of Prestilux. At the heart of the company's success lie fundamental values: a daring entrepreneurial spirit, remarkable agility, and a strong human-centric culture. "We accept this award with gratitude and humility; it's a recognition of the journey we've traversed, a genuine vote of confidence in our mission: empower beauty. Prestilux, a catalyst for growth, is the Canadian ally to sustainably build the most loved beauty brands worldwide."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

"Our recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies stems from a blend of factors, including our unwavering passion for beauty brand development that has fueled us for over 50 years, supported by the human approach and commitment of every member of our team," explains Nina Dyson, owner of Prestilux. Today, the company's portfolio includes a strategic curation of over 20 international brands, whose success and sustainable growth are supported by a modular business model offering integrated services and an omnichannel distribution ecosystem to better meet the evolving needs of clients and consumers.

"In exploring new avenues for tomorrow's advancement, this year's Best Managed Companies winners have shown courage, ingenuity, and creativity," says Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte, and co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We are incredibly proud to highlight the impressive achievements of companies like Prestilux in the rapidly evolving business world. Their exceptional accomplishments are inspiring, invite celebration, and instill a sense of belonging."

As a company led and owned by talented women, Prestilux nurtures an environment where respect, closeness, and commitment are felt daily. "We are proud of this achievement and determined to continue our mission to empower beauty with energy, agility, and courage," asserts Marie Farel.

About Prestilux

(www.prestilux.com)

With over 50 years of experience, Prestilux stands as one of the foremost distributors of beauty brands in the Canadian market. Offering a comprehensive suite of integrated services, we deliver tailored support to meet the diverse needs of our clients and partners.

Involved in all beauty distribution channels, we cover over 2,900 points of sale spanning drugstores, department stores, and specialty boutiques across Canada, alongside a vast ecosystem of online storefronts and marketplaces.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

