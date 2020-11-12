LAVAL, QC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Based on a strong foundation of 50 years of experience in the Canadian cosmetics market, Prestilux has become the official distributor of Puressentiel in Canada.

This is a strategic addition for the Quebec-based company, which represents over ten skincare, perfume and make-up brands. Since Puressentiel offers products stemming from aromatherapy, the brand is an entirely complementary extension for Prestilux.

European leader in Aromatherapy, Puressentiel is a family business born from a passion for aromatherapy and natural active ingredients. Now present in 100 countries, this independent company has revolutionized the essential oil and aromatherapy market thanks to its "ready-to-use" products.

"The global trend for natural wellness products, as well as for those based on oils is undeniable," says François Carlier, President of Prestilux. "Joining forces with a leader in the field who, moreover, formulates high quality products, all with respect for nature and people is a decision that we have reflected upon and resonate with," he continues.

"After a very well received introduction by Canadian consumers in 2015, we are all set to take another step forward," continues Rocco Pacchioni, executive director of Puressentiel. With its proven expertise in sales, distribution and marketing, we are confident that our collaboration with Prestilux will enable us to accelerate our growth. "

Puressentiel is available at Accès Pharma, Brunet, Familiprix, Jean Coutu, Proxim, Rexall, Uniprix, Amazon.ca, Well.ca and ca.Puressentiel.com.

