OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Tech-Access Canada, the national network of Canada's 64 Technology Access Centres (TACs), is excited to announce the launch of Boomerang-o-vation. The first-of-its-kind externship/internship model is the most prestigious innovation talent development program in Canada. It will maximize the innovation potential and labour market outcomes of the 10 recent graduates selected to participate.

Why Boomerang-o-vation?

A boomerang has both a leading edge and a trailing edge. When the boomerang is thrown with high spin, it flies in a curved rather than a straight line. When thrown correctly, a boomerang returns to its starting point.

In the leading edge of the program, 10 graduates from colleges in the Atlantic will complete a paid externship of up to 12 months at one of Canada's 64 TACs outside their home region. They will be part of a multidisciplinary research team working on numerous applied R&D projects with local industry partners. They will contribute their expertise and experience to the team while gaining additional innovation skills.

In the trailing edge of the program, these exceptional graduates will act as knowledge transfer on two feet while completing a paid internship of up to 12 months at a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME)in the Atlantic region. The interns will help the company lead the implementation and adoption of new-to-Atlantic enabling technologies in their operations and their product offerings.

Atlantic region SMEs wanting to increase regional competitiveness through innovation and technology adoption can apply to participate as hosts for interns. They will be eligible to receive support to offset salary costs.

"This novel program design will provide significant benefits to the Atlantic's regional innovation ecosystem by giving companies in the region unprecedented access to top innovation talent to help the businesses grow and build a stronger, more innovative Atlantic economy," said Ken Doyle, Executive Director of Tech-Access Canada.

Recent graduates from the Atlantic provinces are encouraged to learn more about the program and apply at: boomerangovation.ca

Tech-Access Canada sincerely appreciates the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's (ACOA) generous support and forward-thinking for the pilot phase of this novel innovation talent development program.

Technology Access Centres are nationally-recognized applied R&D centres affiliated exclusively with Canadian colleges and cégeps. Last year, the TACs assisted over 5,000 Canadian businesses – over 80% were small businesses – advance their products, processes and services by:

conducting applied research and development projects focused on company problems;

offering specialized technical services and objective advice; and

providing training related to new types of equipment and processes.

Tech-Access Canada is the national network of Canada's 64 Technology Access Centres. The network enables the TACs to serve any company, anywhere in Canada, and help them access the expertise, equipment, and facilities they need to solve their innovation challenges. The network's members provide clients and partners from across Canada with access to:

expertise and experience of 2,100 business innovation and applied R&D experts;

over 3.8 million square feet of innovation and applied research space; and

over $477 million worth of highly-specialized equipment and facilities.

A not-for-profit organization based in Ottawa, Tech-Access Canada, has been facilitating the sharing of best practices between member TACs; working to harmonize service models across regions; promoting college applied research to external audiences, and operating the Interactive Visits Program since 2016 and the Boomerang-o-vation program since 2023.

