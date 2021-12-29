MONTRÉAL, Dec. 29 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Polytechnique Montréal is proud to announce that Full Professor Carl-Éric Aubin from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at the Faculty of Medicine at the Université de Montréal, researcher at CHU Sainte-Justine and Executive Director and scientist of the TransMedTech Institute, has been named to the Order of Canada, Canada's highest civilian honour.

The award recognizes this leading expert in spinal biomechanics's outstanding contribution to Canada. His work has led to significant advances in the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases affecting adolescents, and crowns a career that has been celebrated many times over. Professor Aubin's achievements having already earned him the rank of Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering last year, an Honoris Genius award from the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec this year, an honorary doctorate from the Université Aix-Marseille in 2018, and the Prix Jacques-Rousseau from Acfas in 2015 (see a complete list of Professor Aubin's awards, in French only).

I'm extremely touched and grateful to receive this prestigious award," commented Professor Carl-Éric Aubin. He then continued, "Scientific research is a team effort, across all disciplines, which is why I want to share this honour with all those with whom I collaborate, and with those who've inspire me, and encouraged my research career."

Creation of the TransMedTech Institute

In 2016, thanks to $95 million in support from the Apogee Canada Research Excellence Fund, the Fonds de recherche du Québec, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec and several other partners, and with the collaboration of the five founding institutions (Polytechnique Montréal, Université de Montréal, CHU Sainte-Justine, Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal, and the Jewish General Hospital of Montréal), Prof. Carl-Éric Aubin launched the TransMedTech Institute. A veritable living laboratory, the Institute helps engineers, health professionals, patients and companies to jointly develop innovative medical technologies and train the next generation.

Change-making contributions to musculoskeletal disease treatments

Professor Aubin has dedicated his research career to the study and biomechanical modeling of complex spinal deformities (for example, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis or postural problems), as well as to the evaluation, design and optimization of orthopedic treatments (corsets, surgical instruments, implants) to make them more efficient and less invasive.

Holder of the NSERC / Medtronic Industrial Research Chair in Spine Biomechanics, he has developed a platform for computer-aided design and manufacturing, simulation and optimization of orthotics. He also contributed to the establishment of the iLab-Spine in biomechanics and spinal imaging, an associated international laboratory, to which eight institutions in France and Quebec contribute, including the University of Aix-Marseille.

Advocate of transdisciplinarity

Committed to resolving difficulties encountered by surgeons when treating their patients, Professor Aubin collaborates closely with engineers, orthopaedic surgeons, clinical experts, medical imaging specialists and industrial partners. He also ensures that patients are given a role in the process of solution creation.

Additional contributions

Professor Aubin has published over 270 articles in scientific journals, had over 670 abstracts published in scientific journals or as conference proceedings, edited books, and is co-author of 7 patents. He has trained some 100 masters and doctoral students and more than 25 post-doctoral fellows, many of whom hold important positions in universities, companies and institutes in Canada, the United States and Europe.

About the Order of Canada

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of Canada's highest civilian honour, recognizing the achievements of individuals who contribute to the betterment of society. Appointments are made by the Governor General upon recommendation of the Order's Advisory Council, which is chaired by the Chief Justice of Canada.

About Polytechnique Montréal

Established in 1873, Polytechnique Montréal is one of Canada's largest engineering education and research universities, and is located on the Université de Montréal campus - North America's largest Francophone university campus. With over 55,000 graduates and over 120 academic programs, Polytechnique has trained 22% of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ)'s current membership. Polytechnique Montréal is also distinguished by its 294 talented professors, more than 9,930 students, and overall annual budget of $275 million, and close to $105 million is reserved exclusively for research.

SOURCE Polytechnique Montréal

For further information: and interviews: Marie-José Bégin, Communications and Public Relations Department, Polytechnique Montréal, [email protected], 514 994-0802

Related Links

www.polymtl.ca

