MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Following an emotional ceremony this morning, Polytechnique Montréal awarded 14 scholarships in the 11th edition of the Order of the White Rose--a historic milestone for the program. Established in 2014 to pay tribute to the 14 women killed on December 6, 1989, the Order previously honoured one recipient annually. Now, thanks to an exceptional circle of benefactors, the program has expanded to its full potential, granting fourteen $50,000 scholarships each year.

The scholarships are awarded to Canadian female engineering students entering a master's or doctoral degree in engineering anywhere in the world, helping to revive the dreams that were shattered in 1989.

14 recipients with exceptional journeys

As in years past, this year's Order of the White Rose fellows embody the courage, curiosity and determination that drive the world forward. Through their unique journeys of engagement and success, these 14 women demonstrate that excellence goes hand in hand with audacity, and knowledge can be a force for common good.

The 2025 recipients of the Order of the White Rose scholarship are:

Rabab Azeem, bachelor of computer engineering, Queen's University

Megan Chang, bachelor of mechatronics engineering, University of Waterloo

Grace Ciarniello, bachelor of engineering physics, University of Alberta

Marie-Ève Fecteau, bachelor of biomedical engineering, Polytechnique Montréal

Ashna Jain, bachelor of industrial engineering, University of Toronto

Catherine Ko, bachelor of biomedical engineering, University of Calgary

Samantha Krieg, bachelor of civil engineering, UBC Okanagan

Angéline Lafleur, bachelor of electrical engineering, University of Ottawa

Brooke MacNeil, bachelor of computer engineering, Queen's University

Marissa Myhre, bachelor of aerospace engineering, York University

Kaitlyn Root, bachelor of biological engineering, University of Guelph

Hanna Sigurdson, bachelor of biomedical engineering, University of Toronto

Angela Wang, bachelor of biomedical engineering, McGill University

Ruth Yu, bachelor of biomedical engineering, University of British Columbia

"We're delighted to dramatically increase the number of scholarships this year--thanks to exceptional new donors who share our values," said Maud Cohen, President of Polytechnique Montréal. "I thank them for supporting our 14 recipients this year. Like their predecessors, these young women possess the passion and determination to truly make a difference in the world. The new donors who have embraced the cause of women in engineering make it possible for the Order of the White Rose to bloom more fully than ever."

Speaking on behalf of all the 2025 recipients, Angéline Lafleur of the University of Ottawa said: "As the first cohort of 14 recipients, we would like to express our deep gratitude to the selection committee, Polytechnique Montréal, and especially the Circle of Benefactors of the Order of the White Rose. Thanks to their support, we have the honour of carrying forward the memory of the 14 victims while helping to build a better future. Each of us has followed a different path; we all have our own experiences and perspectives. But this program unites us around a common aspiration: working together for a better and more just world. The Order of the White Rose means much more than academic support: it inspires us to persevere and innovate, for we hold the buds of the future in our hands!"

Exceptional women who will be the leaders of tomorrow

The Order of the White Rose was established in 2014 to pay tribute to those killed or injured and the families, faculty, staff and students who found themselves at the heart of the tragedy that shocked Quebec and all of Canada on December 6, 1989.

Michèle Prévost, full professor and member of Polytechnique's Board of Directors, chaired this year's selection committee. The jury selected by Polytechnique Montréal comprised the deans of engineering of Dalhousie University, McGill University, Queen's University, Université de Sherbrooke, the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo. The evaluation criteria for the Order of the White Rose scholarship include the student's academic record, technical achievements and commitment to the common good.

Donors step up

Thirty-six years after the December 6, 1989 mass murder at Polytechnique, support for women in engineering is stronger than ever, as these unique financial opportunities for 14 young Canadian women engineers demonstrate.

"The exceptional generosity and engagement of our donors has made it possible for us to offer 14 scholarships this year," said Valérie Bélisle, Polytechnique Montréal's Vice President of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations. "It is important to honour the memory of the women whose lives were cut short in December 1989. And it is equally important to look ahead and do our utmost to make sure women studying engineering--the women engineers of the future--can claim their rightful place in Quebec and Canada."

Order of the White Rose Hall of Fame

This year also marks the creation of the Order of the White Rose Hall of fame, into which Nathalie Provost was inducted as its first member. This distinction will be awarded annually to recognize a woman with outstanding commitment to advancing women in engineering in this country. Nathalie Provost, currently Secretary of State for Nature and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay--Les Jardins-de-Napierville, is a survivor of the December 6 femicide. Her vision, courage, and leadership are unique, and her involvement in the cause has paved the way for thousands of women to enter various engineering disciplines in order to build a better and more egalitarian society.

