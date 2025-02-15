MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 17, a day dedicated to celebrating family, human rights advocates and community leaders will gather to call on the federal government to take urgent action to accelerate the reunification of refugee family members.

More than five years of separation, resulting from immigration policies and the annual quota limitations, have left children suffering from insecurity and distress, making them increasingly vulnerable.

Me Stéphanie Valois, co-president of the Quebec Association of Immigration Lawyers, will lead the press conference and be available to answer questions.

Heartbreaking Stories of Separation

Ms Trophiana Wilson, a refugee mother, has been separated from her children for over seven years.

"My kids were orphaned while I am alive," she says. "I left them when they were 2, 5, and 7... they grew up without me."

Date: February 17, 2025 (Family Day) Time: 10:00 AM Location: St. Jax Church, Montreal

A Clear Solution: Temporary Resident Permits (TRPs)

While long-term reforms are necessary, an immediate solution exists: issuing Temporary Resident Permits (TRPs) to refugee family members while they await permanent residency. Canada has already applied this solution for Family Class immigrants—refugee families deserve the same compassion.

Why TRPs Matter:

Canada's Legal & Humanitarian Duty – The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child obligates Canada to reunite families swiftly.

The policy has already been applied to other immigration categories. Economic & Social Benefits – Reunited families integrate faster and contribute more effectively to society.

Call to Action

The government must act now. On a day meant to celebrate families, let's ensure that all families—including refugees—can be together.

Join us on Family Day to demand justice and reunification. Media representatives are invited to attend and report on this urgent issue.

For Interviews and Further Information, Contact: Carlos ROJAS SALAZAR, Executive Director, Action Réfugiés Montréal, C +1 514-506-9445, 1439 Ste Catherine Ouest, suite 2 Montréal, Québec, H3G 1S6 [email protected]