OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today further to the evolving public health situation and the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant:

Today, Health Canada updated their occupational health guidance for the public service, recognizing the evolving public health measures relating to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. This new guidance asks departments and agencies to pause any planned increases to building occupancy, review current occupancy levels and consider increasing remote work, as required.

The guidance also recommends that all employees in the core public administration receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn, wear masks indoors in all shared spaces, and avoid non-essential international travel. Employees are also asked to avoid participating in any discretionary large gatherings, such as conferences and training events.

I thank the many public servants, in various roles, who are working onsite and remotely to serve Canadians. As has been the case from the outset of the pandemic, federal public servants can be confident that every measure continues to be taken to protect their health and safety in the workplace. We know that having a vaccinated workforce means that not only are workplaces safer, so are the communities where public servants live and work.

It is my expectation that organizations continue to align their plans with the current public health context, taking into consideration their respective operational needs and obligations such as ensuring Canadians' access to information and providing government services in both official languages.

As the heads of their organizations, deputy heads are responsible for the safety and well-being of their employees. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to support public servants and their mental health. I would like to remind employees and managers of the wide range of services and supports available to them, including the 24/7 Employee Assistance Program.

As the country's largest employer, the Government of Canada will continue to engage with partners, stakeholders, and local communities as we continue to operate in a rapidly changing environment.

For the latest updates, please consult Information for Government of Canada employees: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - Canada.ca.

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

