OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government continues to invest in national priorities, strengthening Canada's military and providing important services for Indigenous peoples and our veterans.

Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (C), 2025–26, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates are seeking parliamentary approval of $2.2 billion for defense investments and operations. This includes $1 billion to cover urgent and unforeseen defence requirements, with the balance to be used for equipment such as multi-mission aircraft, armoured combat support vehicles, drones and the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability Aircraft project.

Approval is also sought for $348.4 million for First Nations Child and Family Services to preserve the ability for children to be cared for in their communities and $155.6 million for Indigenous healthcare services. A request of $300.4 million for Veterans and their families will respond to an increase in applications for various benefits.

In total, these Supplementary Estimates present $5.4 billion in proposed voted spending, which is offset by a decrease of $1.4 billion in statutory spending, for a total of $4.0 billion in planned expenditures to support government priorities.

The Estimates documents provide Canadians and parliamentarians with insight into how taxpayer dollars are allocated, supporting the government's obligation to steward public resources prudently and transparently.

"These investments will support Canada's defence, provide continued services for Indigenous children and families, and help ensure veterans and their families receive timely access to benefits and care. The funding reflects the government's ongoing commitment to deliver essential programs and services for Canadians."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Together, the 2025–26 Main Estimates, Supplementary Estimates (A), Supplementary Estimates (B) and Supplementary Estimates (C) bring total estimated expenditures for 2025–26 to $247.7 billion in voted expenditures and $263 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $510.7 billion in planned budgetary spending to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

The Estimates family of documents includes Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Supplementary estimates are additional requests made by the government during the year when more money is needed than what was originally approved through the Main Estimates.

Spending amounts in the Estimates represent "up to" amounts by each federal organization requesting authority to spend.

