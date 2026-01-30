BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada faces a rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world. The rules-based international order and the trading system that powered Canada's prosperity for decades are being reshaped--hurting companies, displacing workers, causing major disruption and upheaval for Canadians. This is why the Government of Canada is taking action to build for the future, at a speed, scope and scale not seen in generations.

Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, met with the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in Brampton, Ontario, to highlight Budget 2025's investments in building major infrastructure for the 21st Century. Minister Ali announced $25 million in new funding for the TMU's School of Medicine in Brampton.

This funding will support the TMU School of Medicine through the construction of a new student building at its Brampton campus and will establish primary care teaching clinics in surrounding communities. Over the longer term, it will help increase the number of certified doctors and health care professionals, delivering lasting benefits for Canadians.

In the face of global uncertainty, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy and to build on Canada's strengths--world-class industries, skilled and talented workers, diverse trade partnerships, and a strong domestic market where Canadians can be our own best customers. We are creating an economy by Canadians, for Canadians.

This is a plan to build the major infrastructure, homes, and industries that grow our economy and create lasting prosperity. This is a plan that will protect our communities, our borders, and our way of life. This is a plan to empower Canadians with better careers, strong public services, and a more affordable life. We are building a stronger economy, so that Canadians can build their own future.

To do that, Canada's new government is delivering an investment budget. We are spending less on government operations--and investing more in the workers, businesses, and nation-building infrastructure that will grow our economy. Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernize government, improve efficiencies, and deliver better results and services for Canadians. It includes a total of $60 billion in savings and revenues over five years, and makes generational investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, productivity and competitiveness. These are the smart, strategic investments that will enable $1 trillion in total investments over the next five years through smarter public spending and stronger capital investment.

Countries across the world are facing global economic challenges --and Canada is no different. Budget 2025 is Canada's new government's plan to address these challenges from a position of strength, determination, and action. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves, as a people and a country. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

"The government is committed to making smart investments that improve access to care for Canadians. Supporting TMU's School of Medicine in Brampton will strengthen the learning experience for future health professionals and help improve access to care for residents across the region in the years ahead."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

"At a time of global uncertainty, Canadians expect concrete action that delivers real results. Through Budget 2025, we are investing in the infrastructure and talent Canada needs for the future. By supporting Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Medicine in Brampton, we are helping train more doctors, expand access to primary care, and strengthen our health-care system for communities here and across the country."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

