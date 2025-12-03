President of the Treasury Board hosts Red Tape Reduction Summit and launches new initiative to eliminate red tape Français
News provided byTreasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Dec 03, 2025, 11:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, kicked off the Red Tape Reduction Summit and announced the launch of horizontal red tape reviews across federal organizations.
The horizontal red tape reviews make up the next phase in eliminating red tape in federal regulations and build on the 60-Day Red Tape Review. Focused on system-wide opportunities to reduce regulatory barriers for businesses and deliver an effective and efficient regulatory system for Canadians, the reviews will cover the following themes:
- supporting regulatory efficiency for project reviews
- getting products to market faster
- reducing barriers to business productivity
- supporting international trade and greater efficiency at the border
- enhancing regulatory service delivery
The Red Tape Reduction Summit is co-hosted by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and includes participants from businesses across diverse sectors.
Quote
"We're engaging stakeholders and businesses to identify major barriers, so we can take quick action to build a regulatory system that protects Canadians and strengthens our competitiveness."
- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board
Quick Facts
- Last year, regulators removed $10 million more in administrative burden on business than they added and took 38 more regulatory titles off the books than they introduced, for a net reduction of 276 regulations since the 2012–13 fiscal year.
- Since 2020, the Red Tape Reduction Office has committed nearly $6 million to advance initiatives like:
- streamlining approvals for new fertilizers
- modernizing certification standards
- modernizing the use of technology in aviation
- From 2020 to 2025, TBS provided $14.2 million to help modernize regulations through projects like drone pesticide studies and streamlined greenhouse gas reporting.
Associated Links
- Red Tape Reduction Office - Canada.ca
- Horizontal Red Tape Reviews
- Red tape review: summary and next steps - Canada.ca
- Red Tape Review Progress Reports - Canada.ca
- Annual Report for the 2024 to 2025 Fiscal Year: Federal Regulatory Management Initiatives - Canada.ca
Follow us
X: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Contacts (media): Matthieu Perrotin, Director of Issues and Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]
Share this article