OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, kicked off the Red Tape Reduction Summit and announced the launch of horizontal red tape reviews across federal organizations.

The horizontal red tape reviews make up the next phase in eliminating red tape in federal regulations and build on the 60-Day Red Tape Review. Focused on system-wide opportunities to reduce regulatory barriers for businesses and deliver an effective and efficient regulatory system for Canadians, the reviews will cover the following themes:

supporting regulatory efficiency for project reviews

getting products to market faster

reducing barriers to business productivity

supporting international trade and greater efficiency at the border

enhancing regulatory service delivery

The Red Tape Reduction Summit is co-hosted by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and includes participants from businesses across diverse sectors.

"We're engaging stakeholders and businesses to identify major barriers, so we can take quick action to build a regulatory system that protects Canadians and strengthens our competitiveness."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Last year, regulators removed $10 million more in administrative burden on business than they added and took 38 more regulatory titles off the books than they introduced, for a net reduction of 276 regulations since the 2012–13 fiscal year.

Since 2020, the Red Tape Reduction Office has committed nearly $6 million to advance initiatives like:

streamlining approvals for new fertilizers

modernizing certification standards

modernizing the use of technology in aviation

From 2020 to 2025, TBS provided $14.2 million to help modernize regulations through projects like drone pesticide studies and streamlined greenhouse gas reporting.

