President of Sunlight Resorts Named a "Top 100 Leader"

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- President Tristan Farrell of Sunlight Resorts was named among the "Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate and Construction" at the recent World Real Estate Conference (WRECONF), recognizing his professional excellence in leadership and innovation in the industry. With the development group's 30 years of real estate development experience in the housing market now being applied to the outdoor hospitality industry, Farrell is the Sunlight Resorts visionary championing the realization of modernized, luxurious RV resort developments for the next level of leisure travel and living.

The WRECONF annually honors the endeavors of the industry's top exemplars for their unparalleled contributions and continuous efforts for building the foundation of a better tomorrow. Farrell and his team have extensively studied the outdoor hospitality industry to evaluate and identify areas that were lacking or needed significant improvements, and listened to what consumers wanted in new amenities and site lots. Forward-thinking and sophisticated design concepts include meticulously appointed oversized sites, concrete pads, aesthetic brick paver patios with fire pits, state-of-the-art clubhouses, sociable tiki bars, resort-style swimming pools and hot tubs, unique spaces, a wide variety of recreational activities, and amenity-laden destinations amongst immaculately landscaped grounds – all part of the Sunlight Resorts signature brand.

"I am thrilled to be named among the Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate and Construction," states Farrell. "Designed with consumer-inspired input, Sunlight Resorts is leading the next evolution of the outdoor hospitality industry to deliver exceptional experiences for discerning RV travelers and owners – and for an attractive price."

Sunlight Resorts recently received the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism 2021 Award for "Best Holiday RV Resort – Florida" recognizing their flagship property, the Resort at Canopy Oaks Luxury RV Resort, for excellence in service, an elevated suite of amenities, and a unique property destination experience. Sunlight Resorts will be opening four more destination luxury resorts throughout 2022, including Champions Run in Ocala, FL, Sebring Square and Rum Runner in Sebring, FL and Palm Breeze in Punta Gorda, FL.

For more information visit www.sunlight-resorts.com , and follow Sunlight Resorts on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events.

Facebook.com/sunlight-resorts

Instagram: @sunlight.resorts

SOURCE Sunlight Resorts

For further information: Trey Lemon, Sunlight Resorts, 727-481-8274, [email protected], https://www.sunlight-resorts.com/

Related Links

https://www.sunlight-resorts.com/

