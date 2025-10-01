TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced a strategic investment of $1.4 million to advance finance education and experiential learning at the University of Guelph.

As technology and global priorities reshape the financial world, the University of Guelph and Fidelity Investments Canada are working together to prepare the next generation of finance leaders. A new $1.4 million gift from Fidelity will establish a named chair in finance and expand hands-on learning opportunities at University of Guelph's Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics.

Dr. Nikola Gradojevic, an internationally recognized expert in international finance, asset pricing, artificial intelligence and risk management, has been named the inaugural Fidelity Chair in Finance. Over the next five years, he will lead research with real-world impact, expand student learning and strengthen global industry collaborations.

"This is an exciting step forward for the Lang School and for the future of finance education in Canada," said Dr. Sara Mann, Dean of the Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics. "With Fidelity's support, we can build a program that reflects the latest trends in data, AI and global markets, while helping Lang students apply those insights to lead responsibly."

Supporting hands-on student learning

In addition to the named chair, Fidelity's gift supports two funds that will enable faculty advisors to take on enhanced mentorship roles with student-led groups, including the Guelph Student Investment Council and the Guelph Sales Student Association. These students will gain valuable experience managing investment portfolios through Bloomberg technology and participating in national sales competitions.

"This gift allows us to bring classroom learning to life," said Mann. "By investing in faculty-supervised experiential programming, Fidelity is helping us prepare students to thrive in a rapidly changing financial world."

A strong collaboration, a shared vision

Fidelity's long-standing collaboration with the University of Guelph reflects a shared commitment to developing the next generation of financial professionals who understand the intersection of technology, markets and ethics.

"For 38 years, Fidelity in Canada has seen the power of experiential education. Through hands-on learning and with the right mentorship, students who started their careers with us have developed into incredible leaders at our firm and in the investment industry," said Rob Strickland, Fidelity Investments Canada. "We are very pleased to collaborate with the Lang School of Business and offer students opportunities to gain practical experiences and skills to thrive in the economy of tomorrow. We would like to thank the University of Guelph and distinguished faculty for the collaboration and wish generations of students well as they seize these new opportunities and grow into outstanding, responsible leaders."

The gift aligns with the University of Guelph's strategic plan to propel student success by offering meaningful, experiential learning opportunities. It also reinforces Lang's position as a leader in responsible business education in Canada.

"Having our work recognized by a company like Fidelity is both an honour and a validation of what we're doing here," said Gradojevic. "This support will allow us to explore new questions, engage more deeply with industry, and give students the tools to make an impact in their careers and communities."

About the Lang School

The Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics at the University of Guelph is committed to developing leaders for a sustainable and equitable future. Through interdisciplinary learning, industry collaboration, and a focus on business as a force for good, Lang prepares students to lead with purpose.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $320 billion (as at August 29, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]