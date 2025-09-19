TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2025 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of September 26, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.09087 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.09581 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.08124 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.07428 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.02552 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.06379 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07635 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07620 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.03326 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.03052 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.07397 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 0.18142 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF FCUB/ FCUB.U 0.08506 315945105 CA3159451051 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF FFIX 0.03210 31581F108 CA31581F1080 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 0.19679 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Cboe Canada Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 0.13308 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 0.18808 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 0.12854 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 0.11101 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 0.09421 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 0.07182 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 0.06489 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF FCIP 0.07465 315814103 CA3158141034 Quarterly Cboe Canada

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of September 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 2, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.02473 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/

FCAB.U 0.11721 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $329 billion (as at September 18, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

