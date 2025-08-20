TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the August 2025 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of August 27, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 29, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend ETF FCCD 0.02168 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend ETF FCUD/

FCUD.U 0.00944 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF FCUH 0.00699 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.02451 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF FCID 0.06360 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

ETF FCCB 0.06388 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond

ETF FCSB 0.07428 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB/

FCGB.U 0.07597 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High Income

ETF FCMI 0.02195 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.02483 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF FCIG/

FCIG.U 0.07317 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium

Yield ETF FEPY/

FEPY.U 0.17745 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Core U.S. Bond

ETF FCUB/

FCUB.U 0.08046 315945105 CA3159451051 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Fixed

Income ETF FFIX 0.03103 31581F108 CA31581F1080 Monthly Cboe Canada

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of August 29, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 3, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High

Income Fund (ETF

Series) FTHI 0.01825 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income

Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/

FCAB.U 0.11229 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $319 billion (as at August 19, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

https://www.fidelity.ca

