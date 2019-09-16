Prepare to #LiveWild: Canada's First Reinvented Playdium Complex Opens TODAY in Brampton, Ontario!

Approximately two-thirds of the new complex is dedicated to gaming and attractions, including state-of-the-art video games, rope courses, bowling and virtual reality, with the other third offering a range of on-the-go bites and handcrafted dishes. Are you ready to get your game on? Head to www.Playdium.com to learn more about all that Playdium Brampton has to offer!

Play and Party without Limits

Challenge your friends with nearly 100 state-of-the-art video games, including classics, racing games, roller coaster simulators and more! Credits are earned and tracked on RFID wristbands – simply load, tap, play and win

Once you've racked up some points, strut with pride to the Swag store and choose your well-earned reward from a selection of great prizes – from board games, plush toys and accessories to drones and GoPro cameras!

Got some SPARE time? Lace up, hit the lanes and knock 'em down with six lanes of good 'ol fashioned ten pin bowling

Care to take your play to new heights? Walk on the edge with the ropes course, where you can test your balance and agility with ten sky-high obstacles, 20 feet off the ground!

Like making an entrance? After completing the ropes course, celebrate in style along a 60-foot zipline

Looking for an out of this world experience? Travel beyond reality and into the world of esports in the VRcade arena, or jump into a VRcade ATOM pod and play up to eight immersive virtual reality games

Got SCENE? Earn points with every Playdium visit to redeem for food, game credits or a night out at the movies

Looking for that perfect balance of food and fun? Playdium is the ideal spot for parties, events and team building

Fuel Up on Food

Is your tank running on empty? A day of play is sure to work up an appetite and Playdium has multiple food options to keep you fueled for unlimited gaming

Need a time out? Pull up a seat in Playdium's fun and fresh Eatery, where you can choose from an elevated selection of Insta-worthy dishes and desserts, perfect for solo or shareable dining. The fun, fresh and international-inspired menu includes tacos and bowls, pizza, sandwiches and sliders

Feeling thirsty? In addition to a variety of refreshing drinks for active teens, grownup gamers can also choose from a menu of cocktails, wine and draught beers

Prefer to eat while you compete? Grab some quick Bites between games from a delicious assortment of your favourite on-the-go snacks, including pizza, sandwiches, nachos and soft serve

Cineplex first announced the expansion of the Playdium concept in 2017, with plans to open 10-15 locations in mid-sized communities across the country. In addition to Brampton (ON), the Company has announced upcoming locations in Whitby (ON) in 2019 and Dartmouth (NS) in 2020. Cineplex also operates seven locations of The Rec Room – Canada's epic new destination for food and fun for millennials, their friends and families – in South Edmonton (AB), West Edmonton Mall (AB), Calgary (AB), Toronto (ON), London (ON), Mississauga (ON) and St. John's (NFLD). Both Playdium and The Rec Room leverage Cineplex's existing industry-leading entertainment, amusement gaming, food service, content creation, digital media and operational capabilities as well as its relationship with SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment rewards program.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

