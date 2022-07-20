SUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Sunshine Coast Regional District Board Chair Darnelda Siegers, highlighted a federal investment of $461,400 and a Provincial investment of $307,600 to complete upgrades to the Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment Plant System in Sunshine Coast Regional District.

By repairing, reconfiguring, and replacing piping, tanks, and other components, the project will increase the quality of wastewater treatment at the Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment Plant. Improvements will be made to the collection and distribution which will ensure the system complies with provincial regulations.

Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Sunshine Coast Regional District operates and maintains a network of sewers and a wastewater treatment plants. These infrastructure assets enable the Regional District to responsibly treat the wastewater created by our community.

Quotes

"Investing in wastewater infrastructure keeps communities healthy and protects our ecosystems. This project will make major and much needed upgrades to the Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment Plant System, ensuring residents benefit from improved water quality and a cleaner environment. Investing in critical local infrastructure projects like this is an important way the federal government supports rural economies across our region, as we work to build heathier and more sustainable communities for everyone."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These important upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant will create a positive impact on not only the environment, but local residents, as well. Replacing aging infrastructure is critical to building healthy, sustainable and environmentally friendly communities. The Province is proud to work with the federal government and the Sunshine Coast Regional District on this important project."

The Honourable Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"I am pleased to see the Woodcreek Park wastewater plant project moving ahead. This investment from both the provincial and federal governments means that residents can rely on a safe, updated, and efficient facility to protect their water systems. Modern infrastructure is important to our communities, and I am very pleased to see investments in this area."

Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast

"This investment will allow the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) to make much needed upgrades to the Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment facility, which is one of fifteen such facilities operated and maintained on the Sunshine Coast by the SCRD. We look forward to working with the federal government on future grant applications to lessen the burden on SCRD taxpayers who are users of these aging wastewater treatment facilities."

Darnelda Siegers, SCRD Board Chair

Learn more

Canada and British Columbia invest in 57 infrastructure projects across the province to create inclusive, resilient communities - Canada.ca

More information will be available on https://www.scrd.ca/ as the project progresses.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Aidan Buckley, Manager, Communications and Engagement, Sunshine Coast Regional District, Tel: 604-885-6800, ext 6123, Email: [email protected]