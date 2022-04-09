ADM Aéroports de Montréal volunteers and collaborators warmly welcomed close to 200 participants who experienced the complete airport journey – from arriving at the parking lot to boarding an airplane and listening to in-flight security instructions – while complying with current health measures.

"We are very pleased to be able to resume an initiative that makes a real difference in the lives of participants," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Sustainability at ADM. "ADM Aéroports de Montréal is constantly working to ensure that travel is accessible to as many passengers as possible. This morning, we provided the children and their families with a unique experience and gave their parents hope that one day, they will be able to consider flying as a family. We warmly thank all the volunteers, our employees and our partners who made this day a tremendous success."

The event is organized by ADM jointly with the following partners: Air Transat; Autisme Montréal; the Giant Steps; Transport Canada; the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA); the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); Securitas; HMSHost; and Montréal Airport Marriott Hotel.

This initiative is inspired by a similar program, "Wings for Autism," created in 2011 by the Charles River Center in collaboration with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Logan International Airport, Boston). ADM became the first airport authority in Canada to implement such a program at YUL in 2013.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs, 514 394-7304, [email protected]