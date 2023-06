OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Premiers have written today to the Prime Minister, urging that Canada's critical infrastructure needs be addressed in a coordinated, balanced, flexible and innovative way to ensure the country's continued growth and prosperity.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

For further information: Miranda Dubé, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier, Government of Manitoba, (431) 334-6009, [email protected]