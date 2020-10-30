OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers are pleased that the Prime Minister has agreed to hold a dedicated meeting this fall on long-term health funding through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT). However, many weeks have passed since the Prime Minister made this commitment, and no date has yet been proposed. Premiers call on the Prime Minister to work with them to confirm a date without further delay.

"Premiers have been calling on the federal government to become a full funding partner for years, and COVID-19 has only increased the urgent need for a federal response. The fundamental imbalance in the way health services are funded in Canada can no longer be sustained. The federal government must finally commit to raising its share of health funding through the CHT from the current level of 22% to 35%, and maintain at least this share of funding over time," said Québec Premier François Legault, Chair of the Council of the Federation.

In anticipation of the meeting, Premiers today released an information document on the need to rebalance the health care funding partnership. Premiers are calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to work with them to ensure Canadians continue to receive the high-quality health care they need and deserve, both now and for future generations. Increased investments in health care will also ensure a healthy workforce that can support strong economic growth and long-term recovery for all provinces and territories.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

