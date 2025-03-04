MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Première Voyages exclusifs, the benchmark in made-to-measure travel, announced today the acquisition of Groupe Voyages VP, renowned for its expertise and excellence in upscale travel. This strategic move is a key milestone in Première's vision: to redefine travel standards by elevating each experience to its highest level.

This acquisition brings together two entities with shared values of innovation and high-end service. By combining their expertise, Première and Groupe Voyages VP strengthen their ability to create increasingly sophisticated experiences tailored to the most demanding expectations.

"We are delighted to welcome Groupe Voyages VP to Première," said Nicolas Demers, Managing Director of Première. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to remain at the forefront of the industry. What truly unites us is a shared service philosophy: to offer every customer complete care and to transform every trip into an exceptional experience. Together, we're going to reach new heights."

A new era in customized travel

With this acquisition, Première has established itself as a key player in the made-to-measure travel market. In particular, the agency is strengthening its offering for corporate customers, orchestrating each business trip with even greater precision and fluidity. At the same time, Première is consolidating its expertise in medical repatriation. This guarantees personalized, reassuring and perfectly controlled assistance.

This commitment to excellence is reflected in all our services: travellers benefit from an enriched range of tailor-made solutions and privileged access to an international network of prestigious partners.

Première and Groupe Voyages VP share the same ambition: to redefine innovation and creativity in the service of exceptional travel.

About Première

Première is a travel agency specializing in customized solutions for corporate travel, high-end tourism and medical repatriation. With an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Première offers unique experiences tailored to a diverse clientele across Canada and beyond.

Agence Première

https://www.premiere.ca

SOURCE Première, Voyages exclusifs

For further information: Marie-Lou Freymann, Ryan Affaires publiques Communication, [email protected]; Nicolas Demers, Managing Director, [email protected]