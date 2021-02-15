RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech is proud to announce the acquisition of the Portuguese enterprise H2PRO. Completed by its Water and Environment business group, this acquisition represents Premier Tech's second transaction in Portugal, as the Montijo home base, near Lisbon, was previously established in 2013.

This acquisition will foster Premier Tech's growth in Portugal through a sustained development of its commercialization network in the wastewater treatment systems industry — either for commercial, community-based or industrial projects. For ten years, H2PRO has been specializing in the equipment designed for the storage, the recovery and the treatment of water and wastewater. The enterprise also offers installation and maintenance services. Premier Tech and H2PRO share a strong passion for protecting the environment and global water resources through green and sustainable solutions.

"This acquisition strengthens our commercial presence in Europe. It also aligns with our long-standing commitment to protect the environment and health through the design of beautiful and safe living environments for all our communities. This is why we are committed to developing sustainable, green and simple solutions," says Henri Ouellet, president of Premier Tech Water and Environment.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses, and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect, and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 600 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of nearly one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

