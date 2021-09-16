OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - British Columbia Premier John Horgan will assume the role of Chair, Council of the Federation (COF) effective immediately. Premier Horgan had served as the vice-chair of COF since June 17, 2021.

Manitoba will assume the role of vice-chair of COF this year and return as chair in 2022 following British Columbia's term.

All Premiers extend their appreciation to past COF Chair Premier Brian Pallister who recently stepped down as Manitoba Premier.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

